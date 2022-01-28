Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Down 5.5%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.84 and last traded at $18.84. 5,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 376,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGLS. B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $929.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.64 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

