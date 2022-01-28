Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF)’s stock price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 589,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 249,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Separately, cut their target price on shares of Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., from C$4.50 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. Its products include medical marijuana extracts in the form of oils, vaporizers, and capsules. The company was founded by Kyle Kingsley on November 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

