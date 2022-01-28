Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the December 31st total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Sekisui House stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.10. 111,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Sekisui House has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of real estate properties; design, execution, contracting and supervision of construction projects; real estate brokerage and landscaping. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fee, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.