Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.54. 16,804 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 7,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFLWF. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fire & Flower in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fire & Flower to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale Distribution, Digital Platform, and Corporate. The Retail and Wholesale Distribution segments offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces where the sale of cannabis is legal.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.