First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,012. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $271.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Business Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of First Business Financial Services worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

