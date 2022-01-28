Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.62. The stock had a trading volume of 81,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,759. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.22. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

