HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 24.07%.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 19,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,012. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $747.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $215,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 35.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 126.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

