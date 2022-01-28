$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will post sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.41 billion and the highest is $2.74 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $10.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.92 billion to $10.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $9.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Several research firms recently commented on DGX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.42.

NYSE:DGX traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,014. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

