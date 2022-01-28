Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Raised by Avory & Company LLC

Avory & Company LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 10.4% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after buying an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 25,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.00.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.53. 170,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,324,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.50 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.69.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $25,463,393.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,540 shares of company stock valued at $110,505,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

