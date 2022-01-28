Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.

Shares of EW traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.01. 34,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,276. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.19. The firm has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.76.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.