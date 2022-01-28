Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.
Shares of EW traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.01. 34,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,276. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.19. The firm has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
