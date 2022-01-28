Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of AMP traded down $12.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,274. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $196.77 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.06.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.77.
In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,158 shares of company stock worth $8,013,525 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Ameriprise Financial
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
