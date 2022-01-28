Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AMP traded down $12.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,274. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $196.77 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.77.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,158 shares of company stock worth $8,013,525 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

