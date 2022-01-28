Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $137.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $5,671,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

