Short Interest in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Increases By 860.0%

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 860.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 29,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,701. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $12.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

