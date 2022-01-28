Short Interest in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Drops By 87.6%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the December 31st total of 34,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PermRock Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. 221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,102. The company has a market capitalization of $101.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 87.37%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 182.61%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of PermRock Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

