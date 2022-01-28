CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 16,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 166,862 shares.The stock last traded at $13.59 and had previously closed at $13.66.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $543.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $209.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 2,570 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $43,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,093,104 shares of company stock valued at $19,728,035 in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CURO Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in CURO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CURO Group by 377.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

