AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Up 7.9%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s share price shot up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.38. 61,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,257,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABCL shares. Benchmark started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 53,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $788,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 202,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $2,995,689.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 343,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

