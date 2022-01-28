Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Up 790.6% in January

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 790.6% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RTOKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt cut Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

OTCMKTS RTOKY traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $34.73. The stock had a trading volume of 54,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.68.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.