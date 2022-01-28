Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Short Interest Update

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the December 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,535,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PUGE stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 20,572,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,172,469. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Puget Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Puget Technologies Company Profile

Puget Technologies, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in developing and selling consumer oriented products ready for rapid commercialization. The company’s first acquisition of an online travel technology firm is being leveraged to attract other merger and acquisition candidates in the online travel industry.

