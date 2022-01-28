National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. National Instruments updated its Q1 guidance to $0.35-0.49 EPS.

National Instruments stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.20. 62,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,026. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 96.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.01%.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 61.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

