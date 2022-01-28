Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PVBC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.63. 124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,544. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. Provident Bancorp has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $316.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVBC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

