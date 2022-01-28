Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ PVBC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.63. 124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,544. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. Provident Bancorp has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $316.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.12.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
Provident Bancorp Company Profile
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
