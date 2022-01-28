S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Shares of STBA traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

