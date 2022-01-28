National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. National Instruments updated its Q1 guidance to $0.35-0.49 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,026. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NATI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

In related news, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 61.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the third quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

