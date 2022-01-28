Blocknet (BLOCK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.00 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001602 BTC on exchanges. Blocknet has a market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $56,562.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blocknet has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00026827 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00015413 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004245 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,411,095 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

