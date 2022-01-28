Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives $40.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

YELP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Yelp during the second quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the second quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 63.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Yelp stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.43. 31,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,106. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average of $37.21. Yelp has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

