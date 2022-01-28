Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires 291 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,607,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.50.

NOC stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $374.96. 9,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,359. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $380.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.98. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.