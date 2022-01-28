Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives $49.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 68,298 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,042,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,508,000 after acquiring an additional 236,033 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 230,132 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.58. 13,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,391. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.67.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

