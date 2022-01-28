Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives $77.04 Average PT from Analysts

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.41. The company had a trading volume of 25,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,977. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.60. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.