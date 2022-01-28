Tsai Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tsai Capital Corp increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,828 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 4.1% of Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $545.97.

NFLX stock traded down $11.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $375.37. 141,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,647,757. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $575.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $584.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.46 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

