Cpwm LLC Reduces Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cpwm LLC trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 26,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.07 on Friday, hitting $159.13. The company had a trading volume of 92,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,408,931. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.59.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

