Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Issues Earnings Results

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.76 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.52. 2,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.58. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $132,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $129,235.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,731 shares of company stock valued at $655,412 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 21.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 36.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 42,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBSI shares. Stephens started coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

