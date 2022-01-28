Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

NYSE:HTH traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,988. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.45.

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hilltop stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 351.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,175 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Hilltop worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

