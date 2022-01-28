Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.
NYSE:HTH traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,988. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.45.
In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hilltop Company Profile
Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.
