GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU) dropped 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 1,382,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,027,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 price objective on shares of GoviEx Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$163.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
GoviEx Uranium Company Profile (CVE:GXU)
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.
