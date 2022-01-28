Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN) was up 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 20,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 111,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.47. The firm has a market cap of C$26.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27.

About Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN)

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Hannan Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannan Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.