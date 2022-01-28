Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 12,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 71,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12.

About Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

