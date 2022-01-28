Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Down 95.0% in January

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the December 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 34,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,892. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

