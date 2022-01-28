OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 647,600 shares, a growth of 761.2% from the December 31st total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,476.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCINF remained flat at $$27.10 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. OCI has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $29.10.

Get OCI alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OCINF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OCI in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised OCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded OCI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on OCI in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.