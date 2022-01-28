Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $352.54 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,661,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 241,600 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $352,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Corning by 249.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,278,000 after buying an additional 3,548,969 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 882.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,347,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,274,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,035 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GLW opened at $40.88 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

