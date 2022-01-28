Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Short Interest Update

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 910.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:SIM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.50. Grupo Simec has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $31.73.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $705.58 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Grupo Simec by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Grupo Simec during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Simec during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

