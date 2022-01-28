Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Short Interest Update

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 910.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:SIM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.50. Grupo Simec has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $31.73.
Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $705.58 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.05%.
Grupo Simec Company Profile
Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.
