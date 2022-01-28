Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Denbury (DEN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Denbury (NYSE: DEN):

1/27/2022 – Denbury was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

1/26/2022 – Denbury was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

1/20/2022 – Denbury had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Denbury was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

1/10/2022 – Denbury is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Denbury was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

12/21/2021 – Denbury was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

12/14/2021 – Denbury is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Denbury stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.92. 15,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,932. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average of $74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 3.53. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $343.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Denbury by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 539.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,584 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Denbury by 206.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Denbury by 244.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,171 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Denbury by 178.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,362 shares during the period.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

