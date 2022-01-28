Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Denbury (DEN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Denbury (NYSE: DEN):
- 1/27/2022 – Denbury was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 1/26/2022 – Denbury was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “
- 1/20/2022 – Denbury had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2022 – Denbury was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 1/10/2022 – Denbury is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/5/2022 – Denbury was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 12/21/2021 – Denbury was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/14/2021 – Denbury is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Denbury stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.92. 15,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,932. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average of $74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 3.53. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30.
Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $343.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
