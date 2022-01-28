iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) PT Lowered to C$90.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$85.50 to C$89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

iA Financial stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.99. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.31. iA Financial has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $65.34.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

