Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $662.96 Million

Equities analysts predict that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will post sales of $662.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $666.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $656.60 million. Masonite International posted sales of $618.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.69. 6,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,661. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.21. Masonite International has a one year low of $92.71 and a one year high of $132.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Masonite International by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Masonite International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

