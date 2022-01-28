Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) shares rose 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $190.48 and last traded at $187.94. Approximately 89,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,949,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.75.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,788.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 61,729 shares of company stock worth $17,203,997 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 345.6% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Twilio by 39.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in shares of Twilio by 249.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,536 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,953,000 after purchasing an additional 810,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

