Zacks: Brokerages Expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Docebo reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. upped their price target on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,185,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,363,000 after buying an additional 652,604 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Docebo by 44.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,822,000 after purchasing an additional 631,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Docebo by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,906,000 after purchasing an additional 92,971 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the second quarter worth about $16,272,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Docebo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.26. 13,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,842. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.18. Docebo has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $92.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average of $70.88.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

