Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,598,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGII traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,825,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,824,767. Green Globe International has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.17.

About Green Globe International

Green Globe International, Inc focuses on expanding the use and license of the Green Globe brand to develop new acquisition and investment opportunities for the holding company to build shareholder value. The company was founded on November 12, 1999 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

