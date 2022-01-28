Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,598,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GGII traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,825,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,824,767. Green Globe International has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.17.
About Green Globe International
