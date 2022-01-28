Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,264 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,849 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up 4.0% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned about 0.08% of SEA worth $129,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in SEA by 809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SEA by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $126.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.80. The stock has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a one year low of $127.91 and a one year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Macquarie dropped their price objective on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.75.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.