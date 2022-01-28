Empirical Finance LLC Has $879,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,003,965,000 after acquiring an additional 172,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after acquiring an additional 113,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,730,000 after purchasing an additional 358,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE EW opened at $101.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.66 and its 200-day moving average is $116.19. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.76.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.