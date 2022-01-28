Parametrica Management Ltd Trims Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Parametrica Management Ltd cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 1.1% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,470,015,000 after acquiring an additional 190,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Applied Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,668,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,039,059 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $906,138,000 after acquiring an additional 335,464 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $130.15 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.07 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.73 and a 200 day moving average of $141.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.47.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

