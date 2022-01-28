GeoWealth Management LLC Buys 7,270 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,450,000 after acquiring an additional 629,228 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,349,000 after acquiring an additional 623,775 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after acquiring an additional 492,359 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,441,000 after acquiring an additional 445,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,629,000. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $339.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,312,273. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $386.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

