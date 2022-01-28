Manchester Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $48.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $51.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $53.49.

