Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. First Growth Investment Manager LP grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5,759.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 97,629.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $528.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.04, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $605.38 and a 200-day moving average of $623.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.16.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.